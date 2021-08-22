Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.30. 1,243,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

