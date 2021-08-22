Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

