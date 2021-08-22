Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.