Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $43,404,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.