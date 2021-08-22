Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $143,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

