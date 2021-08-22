Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

