Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

