Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $788.18 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

