Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000.

TBF opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

