Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $131.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.