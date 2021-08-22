Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,876,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

