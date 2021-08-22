Patten Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.72. 728,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

