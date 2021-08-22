Patten Group Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. 7,835,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

