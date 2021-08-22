Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. 637,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

