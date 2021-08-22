Patten Group Inc. Purchases 4,151 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60.

