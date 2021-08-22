Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $184,603,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. 10,543,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

