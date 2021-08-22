Patten Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,921 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.