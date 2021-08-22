Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,550. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

