PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 7.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.