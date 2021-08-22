PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

