Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $3,524,281.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

