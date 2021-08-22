Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,312 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Performance Food Group worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 2,560,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

