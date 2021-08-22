Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $66,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

