Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,961 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,249. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

