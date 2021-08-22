Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $66,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,055. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

