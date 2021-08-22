Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.