Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $20.88. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 57,171 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

