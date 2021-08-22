Peterson Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

