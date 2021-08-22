Peterson Wealth Management Invests $244,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.73. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $131.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.