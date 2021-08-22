Peterson Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

