Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 4,483 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 301.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.