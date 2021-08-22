Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,615 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

