Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

