Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 31.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $212.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.