Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. 211,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.