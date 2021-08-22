Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

