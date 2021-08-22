Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

