Phala Network (PHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.60 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $220.22 million and $43.60 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

