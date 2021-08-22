Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

