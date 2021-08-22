Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 448,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 130.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

