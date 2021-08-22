Phore Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $20,067.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00194127 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,812,480 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

