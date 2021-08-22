Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,938 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 66,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 282.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,050,370 shares of company stock worth $18,970,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

