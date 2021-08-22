Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

