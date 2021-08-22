Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

