Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $70.13. 1,134,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

