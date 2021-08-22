Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

PLNT traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

