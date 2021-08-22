Populous (PPT) Price Hits $2.54

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $135.51 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

