PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $241.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,545.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.90 or 0.06507081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.37 or 0.01356185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00372885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00135395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.95 or 0.00589031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00332100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00319309 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,567,929 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

