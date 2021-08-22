Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,098,810.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,177,419 shares of company stock valued at $489,531,665 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

