Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 20.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

